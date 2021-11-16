Elliott man sees more fed charges

Nov. 16—ASHLAND — A federal grand jury has added two more charges to an Elliott County man accused of torturing two girls and producing child pornography.

Last week, a federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment in the case of Ronald Stinespring, 50, of Sandy Hook, charging him with three counts of coercion of a minor to engage in the production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Stinespring was indicted last year on one count of coercion and one count of possession. The additional charges now mean Stinespring could face up to 100 years in prison, according to court records.

He is due to be arraigned on Dec. 9, according to court records.

Stinespring is also indictment on numerous sex abuse charges in state court, online court records indicate there are no hearings scheduled in that case.

Stinespring, along with his wife and two other family members, were charged in March 2019 after a girl broke free from their house and reported she'd been tied up and shocked with a stun gun fashioned from a flashlight, according to court records.

During an investigation by Kentucky State Police, troopers recovered electronic evidence that indicated Stinespring had child pornography, according to court records.

Two family members intially arrested have had their charges dismissed. His wife, Ty Stinespring — a former school teacher from Cadiz, Ohio — has also been charged in state court on the case, records show.

Ronald Stinespring is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on his federal charges.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com