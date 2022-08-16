Elliott Has Sold Almost All of Its SoftBank Stake, FT Says

Min Jeong Lee
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Masayoshi Son
    Japanese businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. has sold off almost all of its position in SoftBank Group Corp., the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, extending losses for the embattled Japanese investment group to as much as 2.3% on the day.

The US-based activist investor made the move earlier this year, at a time when tech stocks including SoftBank’s were in the grips of an extended selloff, the report said, citing people familiar with the trade. The exact size and timing of the sale were unknown, though Elliott also sold a substantial amount of shares at a profit last year, it added. Elliott had accumulated a stake of close to $3 billion in SoftBank by February 2020.

SoftBank logged a record loss in its Vision Fund investment arm last quarter on sliding tech valuations that have raised concern over the Japanese conglomerate’s own financial stability. Last week, it said it plans to let go of a third of its prized stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. SoftBank is also seeking to slash operating costs dramatically and is shopping for a buyer of its Fortress unit, its founder Masayoshi Son said earlier this month. Elliott’s dumping of the shares came after the hedge fund lost confidence in Son and his ability to close the valuation gap between the company and its portfolio holdings, the report said.

SoftBank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. An Elliott representative didn’t respond to email seeking comment outside normal business hours.

(Updates with additional details)

