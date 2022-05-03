Elliott Urges Western Digital to Spin Off Its Flash Business

Molly Schuetz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, which manages funds that have about a $1 billion investment in Western Digital Corp., sent a letter to the board calling on it to conduct a full strategic review of the value that could be created by separating its two vastly different businesses: hard disk drives and Nand flash memory.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Western Digital has underperformed -- operationally, financially and strategically -- as a result of the challenges of running both businesses as part of the same company, according to a statement from Elliott on Tuesday. In the letter, Elliott argued that a separation of the flash business would allow both businesses to be more successful and create significant value, which could send Western Digital’s stock above $100 a share by the end of 2023. Western Digital’s shares jumped as much as 16% on the news to $62.32 in New York.

In addition to its public investment in Western Digital, Elliott is also offering more than $1 billion of incremental equity capital into the flash business at an enterprise value of $17 billion to $20 billion to be used either in a spinoff transaction or as equity financing in a sale or merger with a strategic partner.

Western Digital, based in San Jose, California, is manufacturing partners with Kioxia Holdings Corp. of Japan and together they are one of the largest producers of the flash memory that provides storage in phones and computers. Semiconductor makers have struggled to keep up with a surge in demand, causing shortages that are hobbling industries across the economy. Flash memory is an essential component of many electronic devices, where it has replaced magnetic disks as the main storage of data. Everything from Apple Inc.’s iPhones to electric cars and supercomputers relies on the chips.

“We agree that Western Digital is an excellent, yet undervalued, company with strong positions in our flash and HDD businesses and look forward to engaging with Elliott to discuss their views,” the company said in a statement responding to Elliott’s letter. The board has explored a range of options to unlock and deliver long-term value, Western Digital said, and “will carefully consider Elliott’s ideas.”

Last week Western Digital reported adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter that beat analyst estimates. The results helped dispel concerns over the impact of Covid-related lockdowns in China, which are weighing on the hard disk drive business, as well as worries about the contamination of materials at some of its factories in Japan.

(Updates with comments from company in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Western Digital Offered $1 Billion To Spin Off Memory Chip Business

    WDC stock jumped as Elliott Investment Management said it offered Western Digital $1 billion to spin off its flash memory-chip business.

  • Western Digital stock shoots toward best day in two years after activist pushes for business split

    Shares of Western Digital Corp. were rocketing in Tuesday trading after Elliott Investment Management issued a call for the chip company to fully separate its flash and hard-disk-drive businesses and offered at least $1 billion in additional funds to help facilitate such a split.

  • Western Digital Stock Is Jumping After Activist Investor Elliott Pushes for a Spinoff

    Shares of the memory manufacturer spike Tuesday after Elliott Investment Management urges a strategic review.

  • Elliott Pushes Western Digital to Separate Businesses

    Activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management is pushing for separating hard drive, flash memory businesses after disclosing a 6% stake.

  • Activist firm Elliott pushes Western Digital to split its businesses

    New York-based Elliott, one of the world's most prominent activist investors, argued in a letter to the board that Western Digital's acquisition of SanDisk is not working well and the company would be better off separating the flash and hard drives business. Six years ago Western Digital paid $19 billion to buy SanDisk, boosting its ability to make flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and tablets. Western Digital makes hard drives, USB drives and memory cards.

  • Unilever bosses 'must break up business to escape mediocrity'

    Unilever bosses should break up the business before an activist forces their hand, analysts have said as they warned the Ben & Jerry's owner is "reverting to mediocrity repeatedly".

  • Can You Pay a Mortgage With a Credit Card?

    Mortgage payments are one of the biggest bills that most households pay each month. Some credit cards offer tremendous rewards and perks based on how much you spend on them. Because of that, it makes sense to wonder if you … Continue reading → The post Can You Pay a Mortgage With a Credit Card? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rogoff Sees Fed Hiking Rates Up to 5% as Things Are ‘Out of Control’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates to as much as 5% to ease the hottest inflation in four decades just as the world faces a “perfect storm” of potential recessions in the U.S., European Union and China, former International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff said.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Eras

  • Paramount CFO details ‘competitive edge’ against Netflix

    Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, Netflix’s losses, competition in the streaming space, diversification, and the outlook for growth.

  • Western Digital Stock Surges As Activists Call for Sale of Flash Memory Business

    "We believe a full separation of the Flash business can allow both HDD and Flash to be more successful and unlock significant value," said Elliott Associates.

  • A Costco Membership May Not Make Sense for You If...

    While a Costco membership can offer money savings for some -- it's not always the best money move for everyone. Are you trying to decide if joining Costco is the right financial move for you? While it's not a requirement to have a big family to get the most out of a Costco membership, it can help.

  • Why Altria Group Gained 6.4% in April

    The sin-stock conglomerate put up solid quarterly results and is seeing a boost from rising consumer-staples valuations over the past few months.

  • Disney Streaming Hires Netflix’s Devika Chawla, Meta’s Arun Chandra for Senior Posts

    Disney Streaming Services, which operates the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+ services globally, has tapped two tech veterans — Devika Chawla from Netflix and Arun Chandra — for senior roles. Chawla (above left) joins Disney Streaming next week as senior VP of lifecycle engineering, after nearly a decade at Netflix building out global customer communication […]

  • Astorg Nears $2.6 Billion Acquisition of CordenPharma

    (Bloomberg) -- Astorg Partners will acquire contract drug development and manufacturing company CordenPharma, in one of the year’s largest private equity deals in European health care.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Finan

  • 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Simulator: Paolo Banchero is Wizards best option at No. 3 pick

    A trio of players - as of now - has separated themselves above the rest of the prospects. The Wizards get which one of the three is left if picking third.

  • Activist investor Ancora asks Hasbro to sell Entertainment One unit - letter

    (Reuters) -Activist investor Ancora Holdings Inc wants toymaker Hasbro Inc to explore a full or partial sale of its Entertainment One unit to cut debt and replace longstanding directors on the board, according to its letter that was seen by Reuters. Ancora has a roughly 1% stake in Hasbro, the investor said in the letter, adding that the divesture of Entertainment One can yield up to $2 billion for the company and result in tax benefits. The move comes after activist investor Alta Fox Capital Management's push last week to oust Hasbro's chairman and two other directors, as it seeks changes at the company, including a spin-off of its Wizards of Coast unit.

  • Stellantis to Buy Mercedes and BMW’s Car-Sharing Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will acquire the Share Now car-sharing venture formed by BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, the latest shakeup in the industry as automakers struggle to make mobility services profitable.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a

  • EU Plans to Court Africa to Help Replace Russian Gas Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will seek to step up cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to

  • Warren Buffett Says He Wouldn't Pay $25 for All the Bitcoin in the World

    Warren Buffett has long been skeptical about Bitcoin (BTC), but in recent years he's mostly kept his views to himself. This has always been his main concern when it comes to Bitcoin. The market cap of Bitcoin is currently around $740 billion, but Buffett says he wouldn't buy it -- even if at a fraction of that value.