UPDATE: Ellis County deputies arrest second murder suspect

Apr. 29—The Ellis County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division has made a second arrest in the investigation into the murder of Jordan Von Hoffman.

Lauren Danielle Dovers, 25, of Waxahachie, was taken into custody April 28, charged with tampering with physical evidence, a human corpse.

According to ECSO, she was booked into the Ellis County Jail on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, a second degree felony. Her bond is set at $200,000.

Her arrest, and that of Trenton James Adams April 8, came after deputies responded to a report of a dead body, later identified as Jordan Von Hoffman of Waxahachie, March 24 to the 6900 block Ensign Road in Ennis.

An autopsy was ordered and the body was sent to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office. The victim's cause of death was noted as homicide, according to ECSO.

Investigators discovered evidence linking Adams to the crime and issued a warrant for his arrest. After investigators asked for the public's help to locate him and he was eventually arrested by the Houston Police Department.