Ellis County Deputies investigate murder, seek suspect

Mar. 30—The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspected murder of a Waxahachie man, and is seeking the public's help to locate a suspect, Trenton James Adams.

Ellis County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call claiming to have found a human body, found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 to the 6900 block Ensign Road in Ennis.

The victim was identified March 25 as Jordan Von Hoffman of Waxahachie.

Ellis County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations and Ellis County Crime Scene, assisted by the Department of Public Safety — Texas Rangers, are investigating the death as a homicide.

Ellis County Justice of Peace pronounced the victim deceased. An autopsy was ordered and the body was sent to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations discovered evidence linking Trenton James Adams to the murder and has issued a warrant for his arrest.

He is described as a white man, date of birth Nov. 29, 1992 and is also wanted on a parole violation. Adams is believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Jeep Compass bearing Texas license plate NCG 9476.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Ellis County Sheriff's Office at 972-937-6060. If anyone has information and would like to remain anonymous please call Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-PAYS(7297).