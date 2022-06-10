Ellis County Sheriff: Parents charged with murder in overdose death of baby

Jun. 9—The parents of a baby girl who died from "the toxic effects of methamphetamine in an unsafe sleeping environment," were arrested Tuesday in Waxahachie and charged with murder.

According to a press release from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded March 19, to a home on Lone Elm Road in Waxahachie, in reference to a child who was not breathing.

Responders performed CPR on the baby and transported her to Methodist Hospital in Midlothian where, despite lengthy life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigator conducted preliminary interviews with the parents, Shawn Lankford

and Heather Williams and a subsequent investigation was conducted by the Ellis County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

At the request of the sheriff's office lead investigator on the case, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy, which later revealed the manner of death for the child was "toxic effects of methamphetamine in an unsafe sleeping environment."

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants for murder were obtained on Lankford, 43, and Williams, 30.

Both suspects were arrested Tuesday, June 7, and booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. Their bond was set at $1,000,000 each.

"We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this investigation: The Ellis

County and District Attorney's Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services," said Deputy Jerry Cozby. "We would also like to thank the Office of the Texas Attorney General Fugitive Unit for their assistance in the apprehension of these suspects."