Ellis loved, and will continue to serve Jeffersonville

Dec. 27—JEFFERSONVILLE — At-large Jeffersonville City Council member Ron Ellis has spent several years working for the city, and serving those who live in it.

Ellis has been elected to four terms on the city council, and also worked as the city's street commissioner for four years. He has worked with three different mayors.

"It's really been great to have been chosen to serve the people of Jeffersonville," he said.

Ellis said he was born and raised in the city. He said the Ellis family is a particularly large one in Jeffersonville.

He said while he has had disappointments on the council, he's happy with where the city is.

"Overall, I think that I have played a part in the development of Jeffersonville into what it is now," he said.

Now, he said, it's "satisfying" that he's leaving the council on his "own accord" by deciding not to run for election earlier this year. He said it's time to let another generation serve on the council.

After retiring from the Pillsbury Company in 1990 after 33 years, he said "the Lord called" him to go back to school where he earned a bachelor's degree in religious education.

Currently, Ellis is a pastor at De Pauw Memorial United Methodist Church in New Albany and has been for six years. He said he will continue to do so "until God tells me to sit down."

He said when he lived in the Claysburg neighborhood, he felt it wasn't being well represented by the city government, which made him decide to get involved and seek election.

He said accomplishments on the council that he's most proud of include the development of the Boys and Girls Club, which is now the Spring Hill EnVision Center, and the creation of the Ken Ellis Center. As street commissioner, he was part of the effort to use salt brine for icy roads, which he said was a first in Southern Indiana.

Ellis said he also fought for the Quarter Master Station to remain in place when a previous mayor wanted to bulldoze it. The structure remains, and it is where city hall now is.

"I know that God has truly been good to me. He's still being good to me and it's a blessing to serve his people," he said.

Ellis said future city council members need to remember to take their time, and do their best to take advantage of seminars and conferences where they can meet with people doing similar work across the state and country. Those gathering are where future officials can learn and potentially introduce new ideas that will benefit the city. He said these meetings were instrumental for him.

"I hope that the new council ... will work with each other and be open-minded about things that the city needs," he said.

In January, Ellis will be serving once again, this time on the board of directors for Silver Heights Camp in New Albany, an organization he loves.

"I'm a servant, I'll continue to be a servant and I'm looking forward to continuing to serve," he said.