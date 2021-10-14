Ellisburg man sentenced to prison for failure to register as a sex offender

Oct. 14—SYRACUSE — A Jefferson County man was sentenced Thursday in federal court after pleading guilty to one felony count of failing to register and update his registration as a sex offender.

Chad A. Worthington, 43, of Ellisburg, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to up to 23 months in prison.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of New York, Worthington did not disclose his email address to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

He previously admitted that from June 16, 2018, through April 21, 2021, he failed to register a Google email address.

Senior U.S. District Judge Norman A. Mordue sentenced Worthington to 15 months in prison for the SORNA offense and a consecutive term of eight months in prison for supervised release violations, which brings the prison term to a total of 23 months.

Worthington will also remain on supervised release from prison for 10 years. He will be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

Worthington was convicted in 2005 for coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact. Worthington admitted in court that the conduct violated the terms of his supervised release.

The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood by the U.S. Marshals Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry. Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice program launched in 2006, is headed by U.S. attorneys and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.