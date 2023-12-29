Ellison Brewing Co. closing its location in Lansing's REO Town

A company logo on the door at the Ellison Brewery & Spirits REO Town space on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Lansing.

LANSING — Ellison Brewing Co. announced plans Friday to permanently close its South Washington Avenue location in REO Town.

The brewery, restaurant and private event space's last day of operation will be Saturday, according to a post on the business's Facebook page. It's one of two locations operated by owner Aaron Hanson who opened Ellison Brewing in 2015. Ellison Brewery + Spirits, located on Dawn Avenue in East Lansing, will continue to operate, according to the social media post.

"After an extensive analysis of 2023 sales, expenses, lease renewal and 2024 economic trends, we are making the decision to permanently close the REO Town location as we couldn't make the numbers work to make that location profitable," it read. "We cannot accept keeping it open and operating at a net loss. All our employees have been offered jobs in production or at the East Lansing taproom as we feel we have a great team and we want to retain them."

Hanson could not be reached for comment at either brewery location Friday afternoon.

The business extended its lease at 1314 S. Washington Ave. in REO Town into December "while we figured out what the future looks like," according to the social media post.

"We will be re-focusing on the East Lansing location, production of new products and small renovations to make our outdoor patio a green space that is more friendly in the warmer months," said the post. "The East Lansing taproom will be launching a revised menu with more handhelds, fresh cocktails, mocktails and lots of specials. We look forward to 2024 and we hope everyone has a safe NYE!"

The brewery location is among a dozen and a half eateries that closed throughout the Lansing area in 2023, amid a volatile and changed landscape in the restaurant industry.

