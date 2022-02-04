Ellison to join review of fatal shooting by Mpls. police officer

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is again turning to the state Attorney General's Office for help reviewing the killing of a civilian by a police officer, this time concerning the death of 22-year-old Amir Locke during a raid this week in a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

Locke was shot shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday while on a couch during the execution of a search warrant involving a St. Paul homicide. One of the officers fired after Locke's hand emerged from under a blanket holding a handgun.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Freeman's office said Attorney General Keith Ellison has agreed "to partner with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in its review of the tragic death of Amir Locke. ... This follows the previous constructive partnerships in the successful prosecutions of Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter in recent police shooting cases."

Derek Chauvin is serving a 22 1⁄2 -year sentence for the killing of George Floyd during his detention at a south Minneapolis intersection in May 2020. Potter is awaiting sentencing on Feb. 18 after she was convicted of manslaughter for the April 2021 death of Daunte Wright during a police traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Freeman said that his chief criminal deputy, Daniel Mabley, will lead his office's role in the review of Locke's death.

"We will be working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to ensure a thorough and complete evaluation," Freeman's statement continued. "Thereafter we will decide together, based on the law and evidence, whether criminal charges should be brought."

Also Friday morning, a leading state gun rights group contended that Locke acting legally when he armed himself as several Minneapolis police SWAT officers rushed into a downtown apartment shouting "police search warrant!" and then shot him as he stirred beneath a blanket on a couch with a gun in his hand.

The assessment from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus comes after the city released police body-worn camera video showing the officers entering the unit in the Bolero Flats Apartment Homes, at 1117 S. Marquette Av., shortly before 7 a.m. Officers quietly unlocked the door of the unit, and as they entered screamed "search warrant!" with their guns drawn while Locke laid on a couch under a blanket. As Locke stirred, his right hand could be seen holding a gun, and within seconds one of them opened fire and fatally wounded the young man.

Story continues

As seen in the video, "Mr. Locke appears to be sleeping on the couch during the execution of a no-knock warrant," read a statement from Bryan Strawser, who chairs the caucus. "He is awoken with a confusing array of commands coming from multiple officers who are pointing lights and firearms at him."

Rob Doar, a caucus senior vice president, said that Locke "did what many of us might do in the same confusing circumstances. He read for a legal means of self-defense while he sought to understand what was happening."

Doar asserted that "the tragic circumstances of Mr. Locke's death were completely avoidable. It's yet another example where a no-knock warrant has resulted in the death of an innocent person."

Locke's family has said he owned the gun and had a permit to carry. Doar said that no permit to carry would have been necessary for Locke, as he was in a private residence. There is also no gun registration or licensing to own in Minnesota, so it's irrelevant whether or not he owned the gun, as he is not prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to Minnesota court records.

Amir Locke's parents, Andre and Karen Locke, declined Thursday to comment about the shooting, other than his mother saying, "We want justice for our son." Jeff Storms, an attorney representing the family, confirmed earlier Thursday that Locke's family viewed the video before its release.

Storms is partnering with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has won significant financial settlements for several families across the country who have lost loved ones to police violence in recent years, including a record $27 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis for Floyd's family.

Crump and Storms said Amir Locke has several family members in law enforcement, has no criminal history and was in legal possession of the gun at the time of his death.

The Locke family plans to hold a news conference Friday morning.

Authorities identified the officer who fired the fatal shots as Mark Hanneman. Huffman coordinated the video release with investigators at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) "without compromising the integrity of their investigation or their ability to collect evidence," read a statement from City Hall.

In a statement released after the shooting, Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis president Sgt. Sherral Schmidt said the union was thankful that all of the officers involved were "safe." She said that Hanneman was forced to make a "split-second decision to save his life and the lives of fellow officers."