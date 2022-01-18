Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys Coliseum Acquisition Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fiserv Inc, ...

Investment company Ellsworth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coliseum Acquisition Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fiserv Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Black Knight Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, S&P Global Inc, Lowe's Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: MITA, ATVI, FISV, QSR, BKI, BSX, LAD, HUM, CMCSA, TBT, CCTSU, EXLS, CLFD, HSKA, CIGI, CYBE, MTEX, ESQ, NFBK, BPRN, FOCS, QCRH, ALCO, BFIN, AX, PCYO, INVA, NBN, UNL, SWAV, INMD, ATRI, INKA, CNGLU, APMI, XFINU, GTACU, ICNC.U, GACQ, PRBM,

  • Added Positions: MCD, GLD, BTI, VZ, LYB, CAT, INTC, UPS, SO, ED, LNT, KO, PFE, MMM, CSCO, PRU, PAYX, ETN, WM, MRK, BX, FB, LMT, ALL, FLT, EW, HOLX, AMZN, CB, SYK, ICE, BRK.B, FFEB, DIS, JYNT, ECOM, CSWI, CVS, GOLF, NUE, DLR, SBUX, SNEX, LSTR, PEP, OUSA, ONEW, VRTS, AZO, BHB, FN, HON, HBNC, LEN, MATW, RPD,

  • Reduced Positions: GBIL, FTSM, ADBE, V, RIDE, GOOG, AAPL, PRFT, ISRG, EA, UNH, WMS, ATKR, HD, VAQC, NAK, DFAC,

  • Sold Out: SPGI, LOW, DLTR, CNC, CACI, UNP, VMW, AMGN, CLDB, ECHO, PRBM.U, PGNY, LMAT, USPH, PATK, NHC, NATH, APAM, EB, IBP, LGIH, JOUT, ENSG, RLGT, PAR, CDNA, PRO, USLM, ACU, ENFA, BACA.U, JPM, GOOGL, IVV, IJR, MA, APTMU, CVX, REVEU, BAC,


For the details of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellsworth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC

  1. Bank of America Corp (SPC) - 756,021 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 65,887 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%

  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,040 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%

  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 81,964 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39%

  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 94,041 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%

New Purchase: Coliseum Acquisition Corp (MITA)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 60,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 38,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 64,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 46,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 89,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 77,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 78,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 53,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $255.24 and $289, with an estimated average price of $273.95.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Ellsworth Advisors, LLC keeps buying

