Ellsworth Meadows may get a new clubhouse

Golfers who frequent Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course may see a new clubhouse in the future.

If it gets the final green light from Hudson City Council to seek bids on the project, the new clubhouse, expected to cost a little more than $2 million, would replace the current, aging clubhouse.

Jim Wallace, who has served as a consultant for the clubhouse proposal, said the new clubhouse would be about 6,000 square feet and would be constructed near the 18th hole.

"It's a pretty simple building," Wallace said during Hudson City Council's Jan. 9 meeting. "It's one big open space."

A highlight will be four virtual putting bays, Wallace said.

"I think it's going to do very well here," Wallace said. "The golf simulator business is a really big deal these days, it's everywhere. It will be a nice community asset."

Other features could include a kitchen area, bathrooms, and a pro shop, he said.

Speed limit on Valley View lowered to 35 mph

Motorists driving on Valley View Road will have to watch their speed.

City Council unanimously approved lowering the speed limit on Valley View from Hudson's northern boundary to state Route 91 on Jan. 16. The change is effective immediately.

Several residents came to the council's Jan. 9 to ask that the speed limit be lowered from 45 to 35 miles per hour.

Council President Chris Foster said it was unusual for the city to be allowed to lower the speed limit without having to go through the state first. He added that the road's speed limit in Macedonia was 35 miles per hour.

