Ellwood City couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable’ living conditions

A pair from Ellwood City are facing felony child endangerment charges after police say they discovered deplorable living conditions during a welfare check last month. Drugs were then allegedly found in their children’s systems.

Katelyn Patterson, 27, and Brent Hendershot, 37, were arrested after Ellwood City police entered their Haig Street home on Feb. 28 and allegedly found “deplorable conditions.” Police said garbage, trash, and broken furniture were found throughout the home with human feces and urine in buckets, pots and bottles. They also found drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Lawrence County Children and Youth Services took custody of the children — ages 5, 3 and 1. They tested positive for cocaine metabolites, according to the complaint.

Hendershot and Patterson are both in the Lawrence County Jail. Court hearings are scheduled later this month.

