WAYNE TWP. – Nico, the newest K9 officer for the Ellwood City Police Department, has only been officially active for a month, but he is already making an impact.

According to Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court and Ellwood City Police Sgt./Officer-in-charge Michael McBride, earlier in June, Nico was part of a drug raid at a residence in the Burnstown area of Wayne Township.

The 51-year-old home resident was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, according to police reports. Authorities said the man sold 0.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant. His charges were held for trial in Lawrence County Court during a June 21 preliminary hearing.

McBride said the man was known to authorities for funneling drugs into Ellwood City from his residence. He said while the arrest was made in conjunction with the county drug task force.

More: Ellwood police in 'smooth transition,' want to be more involved in community

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: New Ellwood City K9 in service, already making an impact