ELLWOOD CITY ― A borough man has changed his plea to guilty and is now awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.

According to federal court records, 63-year-old David Bates entered a guilty plea June 12 to one count of producing materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors. Previously pleading not guilty, the Ellwood City man had been charged in 2021 after investigators said they discovered he had worked with 34-year-old Tamara Kreitzer, of New Castle, to coerce two underaged girls into producing sexually explicit content.

Throughout an FBI investigation, it was determined Bates paid Kreitzer between July and October 2020 to produce the photos of the then 11-year-old and 13-year-old girls. In the criminal complaint, police said Bates requested photos of the children in exchange for money and asked one of them to take photos of herself in certain poses while wearing a swimsuit.

Bates' house faced potential arson: Home burned after Ellwood City man charged in child-porn case

In a later interview with police, Kreitzer had told officers that on one occasion she had taken exposing pictures of one of the girls and sent six of them to Bates for $20. A person who knew Kreitzer also told police they had discovered the photos on the woman's phone, which prompted them to remove the memory card.

While Bates had originally entered a not-guilty plea in September 2021, he will now be sentenced for one of the counts. In his sentencing, he can face up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Kreitzeralso changed her plea to guilty in March of this year. She is expected to be sentenced later this month.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Ellwood City man changes plea to guilty in child porn case