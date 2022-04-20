Ellwood City man pleads guilty to robbery

An Ellwood City man has pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in regards to a 2021 robbery incident.
NEW CASTLE – Andrew Mercado, 34, of Ellwood City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of robbery.

Mercado was charged with throwing a then 82-year-old woman out of her vehicle on Aug. 16, 2021, at the Dollar General in Taylor Township, with police later finding Mercado attempting to leave the Walmart in Chippewa Township with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise.

All of his remaining charges were not prosecuted. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:45 p.m. June 1 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

He remains lodged in the Lawrence County Jail.

