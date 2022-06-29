Gavel

NEW CASTLE – An Ellwood City man was sentenced Tuesday to 18-36 months in state prison, with 305 days credited, for two child pornography charges.

Cecil E. Roof Jr., 37, was sentenced at the Lawrence County Courthouse. He previously pled guilty in March to two out of 50 counts of child pornography.

According to court papers, police found dozens of images of child pornography on a cell phone belonging to Roof.

More: Further details on incident

Roof was also sentenced to one year of probation following his release from prison and to be registered as a sexual offender for 15 years.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Ellwood City man sentenced for child pornography charges