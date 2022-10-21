Ellwood City police arrest group connected to Line Ave. robbery

Garret Roberts, Ellwood City Ledger
·2 min read

ELLWOOD CITY – Officers from the Ellwood City Police Department say that they have made arrests after a group of burglars robbed the wrong house.

According to a release from the police department, charges are being filed against a group of minors involved in a robbery on Oct. 14. The arrest comes after police followed the group to a household that the group had tried to target, but the minors had mistakenly robbed a nearby house instead.

Ellwood City officers say that on Oct. 14, police were dispatched to an address in the 700 block of Line Avenue for reports of an armed robbery. According to the report, the victim said that three men had entered his residence with a gun around 5:10 p.m. and held the man at gunpoint while they stole two pistols and a credit card from him. The group then left the residence, but it was later determined the group had robbed the wrong house.

On Oct. 20, an officer on patrol felt that the driver of a gray Hyundai traveling on North Street matched the identification of one of these robbery suspects. When this officer went to the house originally robbed, they noticed the car was sitting a few houses up from the property and pink duct tape was placed over the license plate to conceal the car's information.

After completing a traffic stop of the car, officers pulled the occupants from the vehicle and determined that one of the suspects was concealing a firearm stolen in the Oct.14 robbery. All three occupants were arrested and taken to the Ellwood City Police Department.

Investigators say that through cooperation, it was determined that the actors had intended to rob the residence that they originally intended to target on Oct. 14. The victim then identified two of the suspects, which lead to charges being filed for burglary, robbery, criminal trespassing, theft, unlawful restraint and possible further charges.

ECPD has said that the investigation is still active at this time.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Elwood City police arrest group connected to Line Ave. robbery

