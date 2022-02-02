Ellwood City woman sentenced for involvement in U.S. Capitol riots

An Ellwood City woman was sentenced Tuesday for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Riots.

Julia Jeanette Sizer was sentenced to one year of probation, and to pay court-related fines, for a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

She previously pleaded guilty to the charge in a court hearing on Nov. 4.

According to U.S. Court papers, the FBI saw Sizer on security footage enter the Capitol Building eight minutes after it was breached, and remained in the foyer area for about two minutes before leaving.

Court papers state Sizer had filmed herself entering the building, did not commit any other crimes while inside the building, and initially lied to investigators before confirming she went in.

