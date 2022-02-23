Ellwood Police Department to receive new server, make illegal narcotics top priority

The Ellwood City Police Department will receive a new server, purchased its new K9, and will make stopping illegal narcotic activity a top priority again.

ELLWOOD CITY — Council has agreed to purchase a Microsoft SQL server from E-Safe Technologies LLC for the police department for $7,255.

Ellwood City Manager David Allen said the borough updated its server a few years ago for its workers, but said the police department, due to privacy and law requirements, uses a different server, which he said is out of date.

In fact, Allen said in the past six to seven months, there were a few “intrusions” on the server that the program didn’t detect.

He said thankfully nothing major resulted from the incidents. Allen added Sgt. Michael McBride, the officer in charge of the department, requested this new server.

Officer Joshua Sipe said the old server is from 2012. He said the server has caused issues such as crashes, printing items slowly and losing information.

Sipe said if the department were to lose pertinent police information, the department could be held in legal trouble with the state.

“It’s needed updated for years,” he said.

Sipe said the newest server will be based on the newest model from 2019.

K9 has been purchased

Mayor Anthony Court said a new police dog, an 11-month-old German Shepard, has been purchased and chosen by the department.

K9 Officer Richard Kruger and the dog will now undergo a six-week training program in Sharpsville, Mercer County, to have the dog ready for service in late April/early May.

More: Here comes the dog: Ellwood police to have new K9 in February, acquire less lethal rounds

Focusing on stopping illegal narcotics

Court said under his term as mayor, the department has been “very proactive” against illegal narcotics in the borough, as he said 90-95% of illegal activity in a community involves illegal narcotics.

However, he said for the past couple of years, they haven’t been as proactive as they should, which he said has led to recent overdoses and deaths in the borough.

Therefore, Court said, speaking with McBride, they will make stopping illegal narcotics activity a top priority again moving forward.

Story continues

“We’re going back to be proactive,” he said.

More: Ellwood City man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death captured, leads to drug bust

Special subscription offers: https://cm.timesonline.com/specialoffer?gps-source=CPNEWS&utm_medium=mix&utm_source=news&utm_campaign=NEWSROOM&utm_content=CPNEWS

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Ellwood council approves new server for police department