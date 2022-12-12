Elma Electronic AG's (VTX:ELMN) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 7.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Elma Electronic (VTX:ELMN). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Elma Electronic's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Elma Electronic is:

13% = CHF6.7m ÷ CHF53m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Elma Electronic's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Elma Electronic seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 16%. This certainly adds some context to Elma Electronic's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Elma Electronic's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.5%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Elma Electronic's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Elma Electronic Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Elma Electronic's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 6.4% (implying that it retains 94% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Elma Electronic only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Elma Electronic's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings.

