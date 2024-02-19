Elmbridge: Hurst Pool in Molesey set for £700k investment

Councillors are recommending spending over £700,000 upgrading the facilities at Hurst Pool in Molesey, Surrey.

Elmbridge Borough Council's cabinet has approved the plan to spend £716,430 on the refurbishment, following a public consultation.

The money will be used to make the pool more energy efficient and sustainable, as well as providing an improved cafe.

The cabinet's recommendation will be considered by Elmbridge's full council on 21 February.

