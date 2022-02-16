Elmbrook School Race: Lim, Medeiros projected winners

BROOKFIELD, WI — Kathy Lim and Daniel Medeiros are the projected winners of the Elmbrook School Board race as of 9:35 p.m.

Voters in Brookfield headed to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 primary election, casting ballots for several races, including the Elmbrook School Board. The polls closed at 8 p.m.

Three candidates are running for one seat.

Patch will post results as they come in.

Results

(Final unofficial results from the county clerk's office as of 8:36 p.m.)

Elmbrook School District



Below are the candidates who were on the ballot Tuesday:



Glen Allgaier (Incumbent)

Glen Allgaier has served on the school board for 15 years. He told Patch the most important issue in the district is recovering from the learning loss due to the pandemic.

"We need to get back to normal, minimizing mitigation practices, as early as possible," Allgaier said.

He describes himself as a long-term, strategic thinker who uses the abilities to solve problems and make things better.



Kathy Lim

Kathy Lim is a first-time candidate. Her expertise is in the nursing field. Lim said the most pressing issue in Elmbrook schools is declining academics.

In her candidate profile, she said academic test scores have plummeted between 2012 to 2019.

"While school board continues to allow sexual exploitation risks in the school proper as evidenced by the district's lack of screening protocol for age-appropriate books, internet security breaches, inappropriate teacher's use of gender pronouns in school email signature that links to LGBT education and sex toy websites just to name a few."



Daniel Medeiros

Daniel Medeiros is a first-time candidate. His expertise is in electrical engineering. He told Patch the biggest issue in the schools is the pandemic response.

Medeiros added the district failed to adopt several measures that could have "curbed the spread of the COVID virus through our community."



This article originally appeared on the Brookfield Patch