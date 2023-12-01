Elmbrook School Board member accused of hitting husband with bottle; charged with disorderly conduct

An Elmbrook School Board member has been charged, accused of breaking her husband's nose in a domestic dispute.

Preetha Kurudiyara, who was elected to the board in April and survived a recount, was charged Nov. 29 with one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, she could face 90 days in prison, up to a $1,000 fine, or both, according to the criminal complaint. She has pleaded not guilty.

According to the complaint:

Kurudiyara's husband said he and his wife got into an argument Nov. 22 over a pan he left in the sink to soak. He then left the house to go rock climbing and participate in a food bank with his daughters. When they returned, Kurudiyara confronted them about one of their daughters not cleaning her room.

Kurudiyara then left the house, but when she returned the argument resumed and her husband pushed her on the shoulder, causing her to fall, the complaint said.

Kurudiyara's husband said his wife then threw a 1-liter bottle at him, striking him in the face. An officer noted blood on the man's hands, shirts and pants, and a CT scan at the hospital revealed he had a broken nose.

Kurudiyara's husband told police he was in an abusive relationship with Kurudiyara and said there had been previous incidents in which Kurudiyara was the aggressor. He did not report the prior incidents to police, the complaint said.

The Elmbrook School District declined to comment.

Kurudiyara did not immediately respond to phone or email messages left by a reporter. She is free on a $1,000 signature bond and is scheduled for a Jan. 22 court hearing, according to online court records.

A judge denied a Nov. 27 request for a temporary restraining order against her. An injunction hearing regarding the temporary restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 11

Court records also show that Kurudiyara's husband filed for divorce Nov. 30.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Elmbrook School Board member Preetha Kurudiyara charged with disorderly conduct