Elmhurst Hospital Virus Caseload Still Declining

ELMHURST, IL — Elmhurst Hospital on Thursday recorded the lowest number of patients testing positive for the coronavirus in nearly three months, according to its latest report.



As of Thursday, the hospital was treating 18 patients with COVID-19, down from its record high of 105 a month ago. A week earlier, the number was 25.

Of the hospital's coronavirus patients, a dozen are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated, according to its report. Information has not been collected and posted for three of the patients.

In DuPage County, more than 70 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the county health department.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 279 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died at the hospital, up seven from a week ago.

Elmhurst's sister facility, Edward Hospital in Naperville, reported that it was treating 22 coronavirus patients Thursday. That's down from its record of 123 from more than a month ago.

Since March 2020, Elmhurst Hospital has discharged 2,853 COVID-19 patients, 14 of them in the last week.

Elmhurst Hospital serves an area far larger than Elmhurst. But the city's numbers are an indicator of what's happening. Last week, Elmhurst experienced 74 new coronavirus cases. That was a decrease from the previous week's 210.

