Elmhurst Sees Another Drop In Virus Cases: County
ELMHURST, IL — Elmhurst recorded another drop in weekly coronavirus cases, according to the DuPage County Health Department.
As of Sunday, the city had seen 9,382 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, up 49 from a week before. That's lower than the previous week's 59. The city hit a weekly record of 599 in January.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Elmhurst increased by one in the last week, to 93. The mortality rate among those locally with the coronavirus is 1 percent.
Here is how Elmhurst's coronavirus cases have grown over time:
Date
Elmhurst
DuPage
April 1, 2020
19
379
April 12, 2020
54
1,165
April 19, 2020
84
1,693
April 26, 2020
118
2,447
May 3, 2020
142
3,663
May 10, 2020
162
4,615
May 17, 2020
193
5,892
May 24, 2020
217
7,063
May 31, 2020
229
7,717
June 7, 2020
242
8,120
June 14, 2020
260
8,434
June 21, 2020
271
8,694
June 28, 2020
295
8,944
July 5, 2020
348
9,315
July 12, 2020
402
9,721
July 19, 2020
451
10,185
July 26, 2020
496
10,880
Aug. 2, 2020
525
11,458
Aug. 9, 2020
566
12,229
Aug. 16, 2020
582
12,880
Aug. 23, 2020
621
13,765
Aug. 30, 2020
657
14,459
Sept. 6, 2020
717
15,296
Sept. 13, 2020
753
15,997
Sept. 20, 2020
799
16,550
Sept. 27, 2020
880
17,435
Oct. 4, 2020
954
18,174
Oct. 11, 2020
1,024
19,269
Oct. 18, 2020
1,099
20,715
Oct. 25, 2020
1,168
22,339
Nov. 1, 2020
1,235
24,042
Nov. 8, 2020
1,422
28,230
Nov. 15, 2020
1,669
33,336
Nov. 22, 2020
1,943
38,418
Nov. 29, 2020
2,191
43,445
Dec. 6, 2020
2,435
48,257
Dec. 13, 2020
2,674
52,966
Dec. 20, 2020
2,794
55,532
Dec. 27, 2020
2,965
57,741
Jan. 3, 2021
3,095
60,630
Jan. 10, 2021
3,269
62,987
Jan. 17, 2021
3,372
65,248
Jan. 24, 2021
3,461
67,124
Jan. 31, 2021
3,531
68,619
Feb. 7, 2021
3,582
69,541
Feb. 14, 2021
3,611
70,450
Feb. 21, 2021
3,655
71,191
Feb. 28, 2021
3,694
71,873
March 7, 2021
3,735
72,865
March 14, 2021
3,774
73,389
March 21, 2021
3,865
74,246
March 28, 2021
3,919
75,073
April 4, 2021
4,002
76,388
April 11, 2021
4,101
78,179
April 18, 2021
4,174
79,422
April 25, 2021
4,227
80,664
May 2, 2021
4,274
81,708
May 9, 2021
4,317
82,551
May 16, 2021
4,346
83,133
May 23, 2021
4,366
83,734
May 30, 2021
4,386
84,098
June 6, 2021
4,394
84,343
June 13, 2021
4,404
84,534
June 20, 2021
4,409
84,600
June 27, 2021
4,418
84,676
July 4, 2021
4,423
84,757
July 11, 2021
4,431
84,829
July 18, 2021
4,440
84,985
July 25, 2021
4,448
85,340
Aug. 1, 2021
4,468
85,863
Aug. 8, 2021
4,502
86,625
Aug. 15, 2021
4,587
87,663
Aug. 22, 2021
4,656
88,734
Aug. 29, 2021
4,716
89,966
Sept. 5, 2021
4,795
91,418
Sept. 12, 2021
4,851
92,574
Sept. 19, 2021
4,904
93,623
Sept. 26, 2021
4,979
94,828
Oct. 3, 2021
5,023
95,719
Oct. 10, 2021
5,066
96,713
Oct. 17, 2021
5,098
97,618
Oct. 24, 2021
5,128
98,570
Oct. 31, 2021
5,155
99,444
Nov. 7, 2021
5,199
100,511
Nov. 14, 2021
5,261
101,786
Nov. 21, 2021
5,385
103,529
Nov. 28, 2021
5,461
104,724
Dec. 5, 2021
5,612
107,621
Dec. 12, 2021
5,722
110,270
Dec. 19, 2021
5,917
113,524
Dec. 26, 2021
6,253
118,099
Jan. 2, 2022
6,782
126,097
Jan. 9, 2022
7,381
136,825
Jan. 16, 2022
7,940
147,702
Jan. 23, 2022
8,299
156,257
Jan. 30, 2022
8,826
165,651
Feb. 6, 2022
9,036
170,058
Feb. 13, 2022
9,210
173,467
Feb. 20, 2022
9,274
175,473
Feb. 27, 2022
9,333
176,689
March 6, 2022
9,382
177,778
As of Sunday, Elmhurst had 201 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 171 in Darien, 183 in Hinsdale, 193 in DuPage County, 205 in suburban Cook County, 208 in La Grange Park, 209 in Clarendon Hills, 212 in Western Springs and 216 in La Grange.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,037,199, a 0.4 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 32,926.
Nationally, 78.1 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 0.4 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 955,135 people have died from the virus in the United States.
