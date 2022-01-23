Elmhurst Virus Caseload High, But Falling: County

ELMHURST, IL — Elmhurst's coronavirus caseload remains high, but it is falling, according to the DuPage County Health Department.



As of Sunday, the city had seen 8,299 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, up 359 from a week before. That's lower than the previous week's 559. The city hit a weekly record of 599 earlier this month. In the pandemic's surge in late 2020, weekly coronavirus cases reached a high of 248 that November.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Elmhurst increased by three in the last week, to 78. The mortality rate among those locally with the coronavirus is 1 percent.

Here is how Elmhurst's coronavirus cases have grown over time:

Date Elmhurst DuPage April 1, 2020 19 379 April 12, 2020 54 1,165 April 19, 2020 84 1,693 April 26, 2020 118 2,447 May 3, 2020 142 3,663 May 10, 2020 162 4,615 May 17, 2020 193 5,892 May 24, 2020 217 7,063 May 31, 2020 229 7,717 June 7, 2020 242 8,120 June 14, 2020 260 8,434 June 21, 2020 271 8,694 June 28, 2020 295 8,944 July 5, 2020 348 9,315 July 12, 2020 402 9,721 July 19, 2020 451 10,185 July 26, 2020 496 10,880 Aug. 2, 2020 525 11,458 Aug. 9, 2020 566 12,229 Aug. 16, 2020 582 12,880 Aug. 23, 2020 621 13,765 Aug. 30, 2020 657 14,459 Sept. 6, 2020 717 15,296 Sept. 13, 2020 753 15,997 Sept. 20, 2020 799 16,550 Sept. 27, 2020 880 17,435 Oct. 4, 2020 954 18,174 Oct. 11, 2020 1,024 19,269 Oct. 18, 2020 1,099 20,715 Oct. 25, 2020 1,168 22,339 Nov. 1, 2020 1,235 24,042 Nov. 8, 2020 1,422 28,230 Nov. 15, 2020 1,669 33,336 Nov. 22, 2020 1,943 38,418 Nov. 29, 2020 2,191 43,445 Dec. 6, 2020 2,435 48,257 Dec. 13, 2020 2,674 52,966 Dec. 20, 2020 2,794 55,532 Dec. 27, 2020 2,965 57,741 Jan. 3, 2021 3,095 60,630 Jan. 10, 2021 3,269 62,987 Jan. 17, 2021 3,372 65,248 Jan. 24, 2021 3,461 67,124 Jan. 31, 2021 3,531 68,619 Feb. 7, 2021 3,582 69,541 Feb. 14, 2021 3,611 70,450 Feb. 21, 2021 3,655 71,191 Feb. 28, 2021 3,694 71,873 March 7, 2021 3,735 72,865 March 14, 2021 3,774 73,389 March 21, 2021 3,865 74,246 March 28, 2021 3,919 75,073 April 4, 2021 4,002 76,388 April 11, 2021 4,101 78,179 April 18, 2021 4,174 79,422 April 25, 2021 4,227 80,664 May 2, 2021 4,274 81,708 May 9, 2021 4,317 82,551 May 16, 2021 4,346 83,133 May 23, 2021 4,366 83,734 May 30, 2021 4,386 84,098 June 6, 2021 4,394 84,343 June 13, 2021 4,404 84,534 June 20, 2021 4,409 84,600 June 27, 2021 4,418 84,676 July 4, 2021 4,423 84,757 July 11, 2021 4,431 84,829 July 18, 2021 4,440 84,985 July 25, 2021 4,448 85,340 Aug. 1, 2021 4,468 85,863 Aug. 8, 2021 4,502 86,625 Aug. 15, 2021 4,587 87,663 Aug. 22, 2021 4,656 88,734 Aug. 29, 2021 4,716 89,966 Sept. 5, 2021 4,795 91,418 Sept. 12, 2021 4,851 92,574 Sept. 19, 2021 4,904 93,623 Sept. 26, 2021 4,979 94,828 Oct. 3, 2021 5,023 95,719 Oct. 10, 2021 5,066 96,713 Oct. 17, 2021 5,098 97,618 Oct. 24, 2021 5,128 98,570 Oct. 31, 2021 5,155 99,444 Nov. 7, 2021 5,199 100,511 Nov. 14, 2021 5,261 101,786 Nov. 21, 2021 5,385 103,529 Nov. 28, 2021 5,461 104,724 Dec. 5, 2021 5,612 107,621 Dec. 12, 2021 5,722 110,270 Dec. 19, 2021 5,917 113,524 Dec. 26, 2021 6,253 118,099 Jan. 2, 2022 6,782 126,097 Jan. 9, 2022 7,381 136,825 Jan. 16, 2022 7,940 147,702 Jan. 23, 2022 8,299 156,257

As of Sunday, Elmhurst had 178 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 145 in Darien, 162 in Hinsdale, 169 in DuPage County, 177 in Clarendon Hills, 186 in La Grange Park, 188 in suburban Cook County, 189 in Western Springs and 194 in La Grange.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,773,362, an 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,845.

Nationally, 70.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 862,494 people have died from the virus in the United States.

