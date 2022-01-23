Elmhurst Virus Caseload High, But Falling: County

ELMHURST, IL — Elmhurst's coronavirus caseload remains high, but it is falling, according to the DuPage County Health Department.

As of Sunday, the city had seen 8,299 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, up 359 from a week before. That's lower than the previous week's 559. The city hit a weekly record of 599 earlier this month. In the pandemic's surge in late 2020, weekly coronavirus cases reached a high of 248 that November.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Elmhurst increased by three in the last week, to 78. The mortality rate among those locally with the coronavirus is 1 percent.

Here is how Elmhurst's coronavirus cases have grown over time:

Date

Elmhurst

DuPage

April 1, 2020

19

379

April 12, 2020

54

1,165

April 19, 2020

84

1,693

April 26, 2020

118

2,447

May 3, 2020

142

3,663

May 10, 2020

162

4,615

May 17, 2020

193

5,892

May 24, 2020

217

7,063

May 31, 2020

229

7,717

June 7, 2020

242

8,120

June 14, 2020

260

8,434

June 21, 2020

271

8,694

June 28, 2020

295

8,944

July 5, 2020

348

9,315

July 12, 2020

402

9,721

July 19, 2020

451

10,185

July 26, 2020

496

10,880

Aug. 2, 2020

525

11,458

Aug. 9, 2020

566

12,229

Aug. 16, 2020

582

12,880

Aug. 23, 2020

621

13,765

Aug. 30, 2020

657

14,459

Sept. 6, 2020

717

15,296

Sept. 13, 2020

753

15,997

Sept. 20, 2020

799

16,550

Sept. 27, 2020

880

17,435

Oct. 4, 2020

954

18,174

Oct. 11, 2020

1,024

19,269

Oct. 18, 2020

1,099

20,715

Oct. 25, 2020

1,168

22,339

Nov. 1, 2020

1,235

24,042

Nov. 8, 2020

1,422

28,230

Nov. 15, 2020

1,669

33,336

Nov. 22, 2020

1,943

38,418

Nov. 29, 2020

2,191

43,445

Dec. 6, 2020

2,435

48,257

Dec. 13, 2020

2,674

52,966

Dec. 20, 2020

2,794

55,532

Dec. 27, 2020

2,965

57,741

Jan. 3, 2021

3,095

60,630

Jan. 10, 2021

3,269

62,987

Jan. 17, 2021

3,372

65,248

Jan. 24, 2021

3,461

67,124

Jan. 31, 2021

3,531

68,619

Feb. 7, 2021

3,582

69,541

Feb. 14, 2021

3,611

70,450

Feb. 21, 2021

3,655

71,191

Feb. 28, 2021

3,694

71,873

March 7, 2021

3,735

72,865

March 14, 2021

3,774

73,389

March 21, 2021

3,865

74,246

March 28, 2021

3,919

75,073

April 4, 2021

4,002

76,388

April 11, 2021

4,101

78,179

April 18, 2021

4,174

79,422

April 25, 2021

4,227

80,664

May 2, 2021

4,274

81,708

May 9, 2021

4,317

82,551

May 16, 2021

4,346

83,133

May 23, 2021

4,366

83,734

May 30, 2021

4,386

84,098

June 6, 2021

4,394

84,343

June 13, 2021

4,404

84,534

June 20, 2021

4,409

84,600

June 27, 2021

4,418

84,676

July 4, 2021

4,423

84,757

July 11, 2021

4,431

84,829

July 18, 2021

4,440

84,985

July 25, 2021

4,448

85,340

Aug. 1, 2021

4,468

85,863

Aug. 8, 2021

4,502

86,625

Aug. 15, 2021

4,587

87,663

Aug. 22, 2021

4,656

88,734

Aug. 29, 2021

4,716

89,966

Sept. 5, 2021

4,795

91,418

Sept. 12, 2021

4,851

92,574

Sept. 19, 2021

4,904

93,623

Sept. 26, 2021

4,979

94,828

Oct. 3, 2021

5,023

95,719

Oct. 10, 2021

5,066

96,713

Oct. 17, 2021

5,098

97,618

Oct. 24, 2021

5,128

98,570

Oct. 31, 2021

5,155

99,444

Nov. 7, 2021

5,199

100,511

Nov. 14, 2021

5,261

101,786

Nov. 21, 2021

5,385

103,529

Nov. 28, 2021

5,461

104,724

Dec. 5, 2021

5,612

107,621

Dec. 12, 2021

5,722

110,270

Dec. 19, 2021

5,917

113,524

Dec. 26, 2021

6,253

118,099

Jan. 2, 2022

6,782

126,097

Jan. 9, 2022

7,381

136,825

Jan. 16, 2022

7,940

147,702

Jan. 23, 2022

8,299

156,257

As of Sunday, Elmhurst had 178 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 145 in Darien, 162 in Hinsdale, 169 in DuPage County, 177 in Clarendon Hills, 186 in La Grange Park, 188 in suburban Cook County, 189 in Western Springs and 194 in La Grange.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,773,362, an 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,845.

Nationally, 70.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 862,494 people have died from the virus in the United States.

