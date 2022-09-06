Elmira history: Railroad Avenue was once one of the city's wildest, most notorious streets

Railroad Avenue in Elmira is a quiet place now. Through the Community Arts of Elmira’s Infinite Canvas project, you may hear brushstrokes from the mural artists working on the viaduct wall.

Looking at it today, you wouldn’t suspect that years ago, Railroad Avenue was the city’s noisiest, craziest, wildest street with the constant sounds of passenger trains (sometimes three or four an hour), saloons, music and people having too much fun. It went on all day and night, except on Sundays, when they toned it down. In the seven blocks from the Erie Station to Water Street, only one of the original 92 business spaces will remain in 2022.

This is the third time I have written about this. The first time, it was in 1999 under the title “Heyday of the Avenue” for the Chemung Historical Journal, when four buildings were left standing. The second time I wrote this for the Star-Gazette was in 2014 after the former Mrs. Walsh’s saloon and the Junior Achievement buildings were razed, leaving two addresses.

We’ve recently lost the Totem Taxi building — technically not an ancient structure and on Third Street, but they owned the corner lot. So only one old structure remains — No. 423. Hence, this update.Railroad Avenue thrived from 1867 to 1927. In 1927, it served Elmira with 24 cafes, six hotels and four barbershops. The raising of the Erie tracks in the early 1930's signaled the beginning of the end.

Railroad Avenue was not the friendliest place in Elmira. It had a dark secret of vice and crime. Its merchants and neighbors called it the “avenoo.” Although the street was poorly lit, in 1913, the Star-Gazette called it the “merry thoroughfare where the lights burned brightest in the ‘music rooms’ of saloons.” Around 1910, crime was out of police control. The daily occurrences of robberies, burglaries, madams keeping “disorderly houses,” drunkenness, disorderly conduct and murders kept the Elmira Police Department busy. I edited the following accounts from the newspapers of the day.

July 1, 1909: Two men were arrested for breaking into the Swift Beef House to steal two hams to sell on Railroad Avenue to get money to buy liquor.

Aug. 6, 1910: Three girls were “picked up” by Captain Hartigan and Officer Hurley on Railroad Avenue while the captain was going through the various saloons. One claimed she was a domestic servant and was being held while her story was being investigated. The other two women were released with a warning to keep off the avenue.

Aug. 10, 1910: Thomas Hotten, a Cleveland salesman, was the robbery victim on Railroad Avenue at 12:30 a.m. A total of $48 and a train ticket from Elmira to Cleveland were taken. It was the boldest robbery in recent years. He was grabbed and held by one of the robbers; his pockets were searched by the second, and the third watched for the police. The three robbers ran toward the string of sharks along the west side of the street.

Sept. 10, 1910: Merchants on Water Street complained about the noise of trains passing over the crossing at Railroad Avenue and Water Street. The noise was so great that conversation in their stores was impossible. The Water Street Crossing had never been satisfactory. Workers were kept busy tearing up and relaying the rails every month. At the time, the railroad company was laying concrete, hoping to improve conditions.

In the near vicinity of the Erie Depot, a survey of the crimes listed in the day’s newspapers indicated that in the three months of July, August and September 1910, there were 58 wrongdoings and mishaps. The worst offense in the summer of 1910 was an attempted murder of a woman by a man. Assaults had the highest frequency, with 14 arrests. Next was public intoxication, with 12 arrests. There were nine cases of robberies, including several armed robberies. Grand larcenies totaled six. There were three women arrested for being “disorderly.” Three saloons closed following the revocation of their liquor licenses. Three hobos were charged with vagrancy. Burglaries happened twice. One husband was arrested for beating his wife. One person was reported “missing.” There was one instance of breaking and entering with nothing stolen. And finally, milkman Frank Antuzzi was bitten by a vicious dog while delivering milk.

That summer, no one was injured or killed by a train near the Erie Depot. My survey of the same three months in 2022 from the Star-Gazette showed that nothing happened on Railroad Avenue — bad or good. Railroad Avenue was not even mentioned in a news report since May 2021.

Pickpockets targeted naïve country farmers up from Pennsylvania for a day in the city. Police raids on saloons and hotels were a daily occurrence. One raid in 1910 on the Mansion House Hotel picked up one “woman of ultimate accessibility” who was fined $10 and ordered to leave Elmira. Women also got into trouble in saloons.

In 1912, two women were arrested for “intoxication and disorderly conduct” in the backroom of a saloon. City health officials cited the Merry-Go-Round Saloon for “unsanitary conditions.” They said it was “a place where diseases breed,” similar to other saloons on the Avenoo. Some of the saloons were nothing more than shanties and shacks, assembled like boxes, whose only purposes were to sell liquor, women or promote gambling. Others were connected to hotels and boarding houses.

A few of Railroad Avenue’s saloons changed owners frequently — sometimes once or twice a day, making it difficult for police or federal agents to ascertain ownership. Some saloons were often in trouble for infractions of the prevailing liquor laws.

The Erie House dated to 1882, when it was the John Murphy Saloon. In 1890, it was the Walsh Liquor Store. In 1903, it was the Walsh Hotel. From 1904 to 1914, it was the original “Erie House” run by Margaret Walsh.

In 1910, Elmira’s district attorney vowed to fight vigorously to clean up Railroad Avenue. Since “thugs” seemed to be getting the upper hand, he suggested that two officers patrol the area instead of the one. The police chief said he would have to think about it.

Some very nice people lived and worked on Railroad Avenue, too. Lazarus Musante sold bananas and pineapples at his fruit stand. Rose Kinney ran the Iroquois House Saloon. The Queen City Macaroni Factory was a popular business among those Elmirans who knew the importance of good macaroni. Queen City’s owner, Joseph Cilli (also Cilley, Chely or Chelley), was a former Morrow plant machinist turned noodle entrepreneur. His partner, Joseph Tress, was a candy maker from a confectionary-making family. Their excellent pasta was manufactured in an upstairs apartment above the Chely and Tress store on Railroad Avenue. Together, Joseph and Joseph sold noodles and candy from 1907 to 1912.

Other well-liked stores on the Avenue were Sylvester and Graves Picture Framing, the Bronx Café, the Gold Dollar Café, the Coffee Pot, the Grand Hotel, Sonny’s Lunch, the Roma Hotel, the Palace Quick Lunch, and the Shepherd Melodeon Factory. There was also a business called the Brown Salicyline Company that produced aspirin.

The McCrone Brothers (Michael, James and William) and their mother, Eva, were kindhearted and very benevolent to the area. They opened a combination meat market, bakery, restaurant and grocery on Railroad Avenue. Their ad said, “… where meals and lunches can always be found.” In 1933, the McCrones opened the “5¢ Restaurant” with good meals, including oatmeal, coffee, rolls, giant bowls of wholesome soup or meat stew, big slices of cake, and cookies. Affluent Elmirans purchased rolls of meal tickets and either sold them to the less fortunate at a nickel each or gave them away. It made a big difference in the lives of many Elmirans.

The decline of Railroad Avenue began around the time of the raising of the Erie Tracks in the early 1930's. Some store owners moved their businesses to different locations to escape the noise and confusion of the nearly one-year elevation construction project. Other buildings, such as the more decrepit hotels and saloons, were demolished.

By 1937, 11 buildings were razed, and 26 were vacant. By 1946, 29 buildings were razed, and nine were empty. By 1966, 56 buildings were razed, and eight were empty. By 1976, 76 were demolished, and four were vacant. By 1986, 77 buildings were razed, and four were vacant. In 2014, only two buildings were left, and none were empty.

In 2022, only one building is left. In its history, No. 423 has been Sutter Sign Company from 1954 to 1972, and Sutter’s Saddle Shop in 1990.

Diane Janowski is the Elmira city historian. Her column appears monthly.

