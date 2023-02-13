Elmira sex offender faces up to 40 years in prison after new child pornography charge

An Elmira man faces decades in prison after his arrest on federal child pornography charges.

Federal law enforcement officials charged Donald Campbell Sr., 60, with the receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Campbell is a Level 3 sex offender, the most serious risk level, following previous felony child pornography convictions in New York state in 2004 and 2019.

In July 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Google that a Gmail user possessed, manufactured, and distributed child pornography via Google Photos, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn M. Hartford, who is prosecuting the case.

Google forwarded multiple images of suspected child pornography from the subject account, and a subsequent investigation by the FBI traced that account to Campbell, Hartford said.

On Jan. 9 of this year, the Elmira Police Department executed a search warrant at Campbell’s Linden Place residence and reportedly seized 19 digital storage items.

A preliminary analysis indicated at least eight items contain child pornography, including more than 200 images and videos of child pornography on a cell phone, and another 200-plus images and videos on an SD card.

Some of the images include children as young as infancy and children engaged in sexual acts with other children and adults, Hartford said.

Campbell was detained following a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira sex offender faces decades in prison after child porn charges