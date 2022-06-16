Elmira man arrested on federal child pornography charges after police look into complaints

An Elmira man faces federal child pornography charges after Elmira police investigated complaints against him and turned the case over to the FBI.

Police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Jonathan W. Wilson.

On March 21, officers from the Elmira Police Department were sent to an address in the city after being contacted by a group of out-of-state individuals, police said.

The group told the officers a male Elmira resident had been engaging in illicit conversations with a person whom he believed was a child.

Investigators with the Elmira Police Department Detective Bureau responded and interviewed Wilson.

During the course of the investigation, police executed a search warrant on Wilson’s home and seized electronic devices as evidence.

Investigators recovered digital content consisting of child pornography, police said.

Police transferred the case to the FBI satellite office in Corning for further investigation.

On Wednesday, FBI agents arrested Wilson on an active federal warrant for possession and receipt of child pornography.

Wilson is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and is being held for a detention hearing in federal court.

