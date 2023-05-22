Elmira man charged with attempted murder after two people stabbed on city's Southside

An Elmira man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were stabbed repeatedly Friday at a residence on Elmira's Southside.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Michael G. Burchard, was charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, a felony, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. Friday to 267 W. Chemung Place for a report of a stabbing, police said.

Arriving officers located two victims on the front porch of the residence with multiple wounds, and obtained information indicating the suspect was still in the home.

Officers determined the suspect had retreated to a rear bedroom and was still armed with a knife. They successfully negotiated with Burchard, who was taken into custody without incident, police said

The victims in this case were both transported to area hospitals and are expected to recover, according to police.

Burchard was arranged on the attempted murder charges in City of Elmira Court and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 property bond.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, or the anonymous tip line at (607)271-HALT.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira double stabbing leads to attempted murder charges against man