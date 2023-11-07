Elmira man charged with attempted murder after 2 people stabbed on city's Southside

An Elmira teen is in custody after police say he stabbed two people Tuesday, one of them seriously.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 400 Pleasant St. on the city's Southside for a report of a stabbing, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Neighbors told arriving officers two people were stabbed by their son and were seeking refuge at a nearby home, police said.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Olson, of Elmira, was taken into custody after he reportedly approached officers and voluntarily surrendered.

Officers provided initial care to the two victims and coordinated with the Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance for additional care.

The investigation determined the stabbing occurred in a vehicle operated by one of the victims and Olson lashed out at them, causing serious injuries, police said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One is in critical condition, while the other is stable.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Olson with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, a felony.

Police say this was not a random act and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT. Information can also be submitted anonymously via Operation HALT at forms.cityofelmira.net/OperationHalt.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Two people stabbed in Elmira, third charged with attempted murder