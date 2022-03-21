Elmira man gets more than four years in prison for his role in Horseheads kidnapping case

An Elmira man originally charged along with three other suspects with kidnapping and other counts stemming from an incident last year in Horseheads will spend four and a half years in prison.

Joseph Mahood, 21, was sentenced this week in Chemung County Court after pleading guilty to a single charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Mahood was originally charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The charges were based on a June 2021 incident in which Mahood and three others allegedly tried to abduct another person in the Horseheads area.

State troopers from the Horseheads barracks were dispatched to a reported kidnapping in progress involving a vehicle on Interstate 86, according to New York State Police.

While troopers were searching for the vehicle, they received information from the Chemung County 911 Center that the car in question had been located near the Dandy Mini Mart at 104 Wygant Road in the Town of Horseheads.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and took Mahood into custody, along with Brandon M. Measheaw and Nicholas R. Gunderman, both of Chemung, and Taren M. Klumpe, of Waverly.

All four were charged with kidnapping, along with various drug and weapon counts.

Klumpe has since pleaded guilty to petit larceny and unlawful imprisonment, and was sentenced to two years in the Chemung County Jail.

Measheaw pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and has not yet been sentenced. The case against Gunderman is still pending.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Horseheads man gets prison after plea deal in Horseheads kidnapping