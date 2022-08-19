Elmira man indicted on manslaughter charge

A 32-year-old Elmira man was indicted in Tompkins County Court Thursday on a count of manslaughter and three other charges stemming from a crash that occurred in March on Route 13 in Newfield that resulted in the death of a 49-year-old musician from Newfield.

Leon Arguello, a father and musician, died in the crash.

Jonathan Roberts, who was indicted on second-degree manslaughter, was also indicted on counts of criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident without reporting. The top charge, second-degree manslaughter, is a Class C Felony for which the maximum penalty is an indeterminate sentence of five to 15 years of imprisonment.

