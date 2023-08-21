Elmira man pleads guilty to murder in connection with fatal June 2022 shooting

An Elmira man indicted for multiple felonies in connection with the shooting death of another man last summer has pleaded guilty to murder.

Taiwan L. Dennard, 43, pleaded guilty last week in Chemung County Court to a charge of second-degree murder for the June 18, 2022 killing of Ervin L. Mosley, 55, also of Elmira.

In addition to the murder charge, a grand jury initially indicted Dennard on four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Dennard shot Mosley multiple times in the early morning hours June 18 in a residence on the city's Northside, according to the indictment.

Around 2:55 a.m. that day, Elmira police officers responded to the 400 block of West Clinton Street for a report of gunshots. Several residents indicated the shooter had possibly run into the residence of 424 W. Clinton St., police said.

Local history Battle of Newtown: Popular American Revolution battle reenactment returns to Elmira area

Officers converged on the location and encountered Dennard leaving the residence holding an AK-47 rifle, according to police.

Dennard resisted arrest but was taken into custody after being subdued with a Taser, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, police discovered Mosley's body inside the residence.

Consumer issues Wegmans shoppers alerted to possible extra credit card charge. What you should know

They also reported recovering two 9-mm Glock handguns, a ghost gun (a firearm privately assembled with individual parts and no serial number) with a 50-round drum attachment, a Mauser bolt-action rifle, and numerous clips, magazines and ammunition.

Under terms of the plea agreement, Dennard will serve a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in state prison.

Chemung County Judge Richard W. Rich Jr. remanded Dennard to the Chemung County Jail and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 2.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira man indicted in fatal shooting pleads guilty to murder