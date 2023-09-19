Elmira man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after conviction for drug trafficking

An Elmira man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after his conviction on federal drug trafficking charges.

U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa this week sentenced Shawn E. Urbaniak, 43, to 12 years in prison following his conviction for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Siragusa also ordered Urbaniak to forfeit $5,311 in seized U.S. currency, and numerous seized firearms and rounds of ammunition.

Urbaniak was arrested June 22, 2022 following the execution of a search warrant at his Walnut Street residence in Elmira, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Marangola, who prosecuted the case.

During the search of the apartment, law enforcement personnel recovered about 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 56 grams of fentanyl, and 56 grams of heroin, along with drug paraphernalia, Marangola said.

Investigators also found firearms, including a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded 20-gauge shotgun.

The case was investigated by the Elmira Police Department, New York State Police and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira meth dealer sentenced to 12 years in prison by federal judge