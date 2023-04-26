Elmira man sentenced to 5 years after conviction for possessing child pornography

An Elmira man who was convicted in federal court of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors will serve five years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. imposed the sentence this week on 50-year-old Jonathan Wilson. Geraci also ordered Wilson to pay $12,000 in restitution to children who were depicted in the images that he possessed, and he will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

In March 2021, the Elmira Police Department became involved in an investigation into Wilson’s online child pornography and child exploitation activity, according to Assistant U.S Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who prosecuted the case.

During the investigation, Elmira Police executed a search warrant at Wilson’s residence, seizing multiple digital devices, Rossi said.

A forensic analysis by the FBI discovered more than 500 images and videos of child pornography on the devices, including images and videos depicting prepubescent children being subjected to violent sexual abuse by adults.

The FBI's Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force assisted in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira man convicted for possessing child pornography gets five years