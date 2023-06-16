Elmira man sentenced after search warrant turned up meth, fentanyl in April 2022

A U.S. District Court judge this week sentenced an Elmira man to 15 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Corey J. Lattimer, 30, pleaded guilty on Feb. 21, 2023 in connection to the case, according to Trini E. Ross, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York state.

At sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa also ordered Lattimer to forfeit more than $3,500 in U.S. currency and over 250 rounds of seized ammunition.

Lattimer was arrested on April 25, 2022 after the Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at his South Main Street residence in the City of Elmira, said Robert A. Marangola, the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted the case.

During the search, investigators recovered approximately 2,075 grams of methamphetamine, 475 grams of fentanyl and 5.2 grams of a fentanyl analogue, drug paraphernalia, $3,528.62 in U.S. currency and over 250 rounds of live .45 caliber, 9mm caliber, and .380 caliber ammunition, officials said.

Federal officials said the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation included the Elmira Police Department, the New York State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

