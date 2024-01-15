Elmira may rename bridge after local Black civil rights 'bridge builders'. What to know

If city officials approve, one of Elmira's bridges could be renamed in honor of two icons of the Black community.

When the Elmira City Council convenes for its regular meeting Jan. 16, former mayor and local historian Jim Hare plans to introduce a resolution to rename the Madison Avenue Bridge — which spans the Chemung River and connects the city's north and southsides — in honor of A’Don Allen and Bessie Berry.

Both were trailblazers for the Black community over several decades starting in the 1960s, and naming the bridge in their honor is fitting because they were in a sense "bridge builders" in the community, Hare said.

A legacy of advocacy for advancement in Elmira

Allen was the first African-American appointed to the Elmira Civil Service Commission, as well as the first to be elected to the Chemung County Board of Supervisors (now the county legislature) and Elmira City Council.

He was elected to the City Council nine times and was appointed by Hare to serve as deputy mayor in 1988.

Allen, whose family moved from South Carolina to Elmira in 1924, when he was 8, was also heavily involved in numerous community activities, including Monumental Baptist Church, NAACP and the Masons.

A'Don Allen

During World War II, Allen served 33 months in the Pacific, winning a Bronze Star as a member of the Army Corps of Engineers at Okinawa. Back home, he later established a career as a barber, and opened his own shop on Elmira's Eastside.

Berry also had a history of firsts. She became the first Black social worker and probation officer in Chemung County, first African-American corrections counselor at the Elmira Correctional Facility, and the first to be elected to the Elmira School District Board of Education.

Berry grew up in Memphis, Tennessee and moved to Elmira in 1953 after marrying an Elmira native she met in college.

Bessie Berry

She was an active member of the Frederick Douglas Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and also worked with the church youth as a counselor and advocate.

Berry was also president of the local NAACP chapter in the 1980s, and was an early advocate for creation of a national holiday to honor slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Retired Star-Gazette reporter Jeff Aaron said he was profoundly influenced by both Allen and Berry as a youth, and plans to speak in support of the bridge renaming at Tuesday's meeting.

"A'Don and Bessie were very important in the Black community when I was growing up," Aaron said. "I think it's a great idea. I'd also like to see a plaque."

'They broke through glass ceilings' in Elmira

Hare already reached out to both city officials and leaders of the Black community regarding the bridge renaming, and said his proposal has been met with enthusiastic support.

Among the cheerleaders is Georgia Verdier, president of the Elmira Corning Branch of the NAACP, who agreed with Hare's reasoning.

"They were significant bridge builders themselves. To me, it's appropriate to rename the bridge in their names," Verdier said. "These people were first in so many areas. They knew what it was like. They broke through glass ceilings."

The Elmira City Council will consider a proposal to rename the Madison Avenue Bridge in honor of local Black community leaders A'Don Allen and Bessie Berry.

The plan is to introduce the bridge resolution to the council for consideration Tuesday, Hare said, followed by a vote during February, which is Black History Month.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell believes the proposal will easily pass.

"It's very appropriate to do and I'm very in favor of it," Mandell said. "I'm confident we'll have the full support of the council. Then we'll get some signs up and have a dedication."

The City Council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor courtroom at Elmira City Hall, 317 E. Church St.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira bridge might be renamed in honor of two local Black leaders