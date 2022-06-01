Elmira police say cause of fatal Fourth Street fire was accidental, release IDs of victims

Police have released the names of two people who died Monday night in an Elmira house fire, adding the blaze was not suspicious in nature.

The Elmira Police Department on Wednesday identified the victims as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50. Both victims lived in the house at 360 W. Fourth St.

The call came in around 11:45 p.m. Monday, according to Elmira Fire Marshal Richard Keyes.

Arriving Elmira fire personnel were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story, and reports from neighbors stating possible victims trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters entered the residence and located the two people who had died in the fire.

Two people were killed when flames erupted in this multiple-family dwelling at 360 W. Fourth St. in Elmira shortly before midnight May 30, 2022.

The blaze apparently started on the second floor of the multi-family residence. Officials didn't say if anyone else was present at the time or if anyone was injured.

The Elmira fire and police departments and New York state fire investigators conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire and determined it was accidental in nature and not a deliberate act.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira police ID people who died in house fire Monday night