Elmira police charge 2 men with felonies after armed burglary, third suspect still sought

Two men face serious felony charges and a third suspect is still at large following a reported armed burglary early Monday morning in the City of Elmira.

Police officers were flagged down around 2:52 a.m. Monday by a concerned neighbor on the 500 block of West First Street, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Responding officers learned of a reported burglary in progress at an occupied residence in the neighborhood. Officers responded to the address and located three males at the rear of the property, police said.

The suspects fled from police, but two of them were apprehended a short time later.

The two were in possession of body armor and a loaded 9-mm carbine semiautomatic rifle when they were taken into custody, police said.

As a result of the investigation, police charged 24-year-old Patrick Woodard and 22-year-old Josiah Stowe-Alington, both of Elmira, with first-degree burglary, a violent felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Woodard and Stowe-Alington were arraigned in City of Elmira Court and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Police are still on the lookout for the third individual. A description of the suspect was not provided.

Investigators also learned the suspects and the intended target of the burglary knew each other and that this was not a random act.

Elmira police were assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira police looking for suspect in armed burglary, two others caught