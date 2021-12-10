Elmira police ID victim of fatal hit-and-run crash, withhold name of driver for now

Elmira police Friday released the name of a pedestrian who was killed when he was struck early Wednesday by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Police ID'd the victim as Philip R. Wood, 52, of Elmira.

Wood's body was found around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday on Clemens Center Parkway near the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue after police got a report of someone lying in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Wood fled the scene, said police, who added evidence located at the scene indicated the vehicle was likely a recent model red or maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Public safety: Man sentenced to 17 years in prison in Horseheads rape, sexual abuse case

For subscribers: He spent 6 years in prison for a crime he didn't do. Now every move feels like a gamble

Entertainment: Zac Brown Band tickets go on sale Dec. 17 for 2022 Dick's Open concert

Police officers located the truck Wednesday evening and said the driver was also identified through retained legal counsel.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the driver at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira police name victim of hit-and-run pedestrian crash