Elmira police investigate car, pedestrian crash. Victim hospitalized with serious injuries

One person was seriously injured in a car/pedestrian crash Tuesday evening in downtown Elmira.

The incident took place at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and East Second Street, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Responding officers determined a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle at that intersection, police said.

The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre with what police described as serious injuries. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The operator of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Police have not released the names of the victim or the driver.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing and police are not releasing any further information at this time.

The Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance assisted the Elmira Police Department at the scene.

— This story will be updated pending additional information.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira car, pedestrian crash sends one to hospital with injuries