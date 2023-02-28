Elmira police investigate after finding injured man with lacerations and possible gunshot

Police are trying to sort out what happened after finding a man bleeding from multiple wounds Monday on a dead end street on Elmira's Eastside, and a blood trail leading back to a nearby residence.

Officers were dispatched to a location on Taylor Street and discovered the victim in a yard with blood on his clothes and his body, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Some of the injuries appeared to be lacerations and one was possibly from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was given immediate medical treatment on the scene and then transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers followed a trail of blood back to a residence and surrounded it. Police then called residents out of the home and also evacuated some neighboring residences as a precaution.

Public safetySteuben County dairy farmer killed in weekend snowmobile crash near Adirondacks

For subscribersLong mental health ER wait times plague Southern Tier hospitals: Here's why

TransportationCity of Elmira plans $3M upgrade to East Water Street: What to know, how to provide input

Police found more blood inside the residence, along with remnants of a fire and an open gas line. They summoned the Elmira Fire Department and New York State Electric & Gas to the scene to assist with the gas line.

Neighbors were permitted to return to their homes after the situation was stabilized, police said.

The matter is still under investigation and no further information is being released at this time. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 607-737-5626, or 607-271-HALT. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at forms.cityofelmira.net/OperationHalt/Operation_Halt.html.

The Elmira Police Department was also assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Town of Elmira Police Department and Erway Ambulance.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira police say man found stabbed, possibly shot