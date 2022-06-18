Elmira police investigate shooting death on city's Northside, suspect charged with murder

One man is dead and another is in custody charged with murder after a shooting early Saturday morning on Elmira's Southside.

Around 2:55 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of West Clinton Street for a report of gunshots. Several residents indicated the shooter had possibly run into the residence of 424 W. Clinton St., police said.

Officers converged on the location and immediately encountered a male exiting the residence, holding an AK-47 rifle, according to police.

Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon and he complied. He then resisted arrest, however, and had to be subdued through taser deployment, police said, adding the suspect was not injured.

Public safety: Elmira man arrested on federal child pornography charges after police look into complaints

For subscribers: Want to bring an old barn to life? Here's how to get NY's help in paying for restoration

Politics: NY gubernatorial candidate shares 'dirty words' he doesn't want in sex education classrooms

Officers then cleared the residence and located a gunshot victim inside one of the bedrooms. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but died from his injuries a short time after arrival.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered two 9-mm Glock handguns, including a ghost gun with a 50-round drum attachment. Police also report finding a Mauser bolt action rifle and numerous clips, magazines and ammunition inside the residence.

Elmira police recovered several weapons and ammunition Saturday, June 18, 2022, after charging a suspect with second-degree murder.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, of Elmira, with second-degree murder. Dennard was held in the city lockup pending arraignment in City of Elmira Court.

The victim's name will be released once police have notified next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, but information obtained so far indicates the incident was the result of a domestic dispute over property, and there are no further concerns about potential danger to the community, police said.

Story continues

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Heights Police Department.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira homicide investigation after victim shot dead, suspect arrested