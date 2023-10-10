Elmira police release name of man who died in Oct. 1 Eastside blaze, cause still unknown

Police have released the identity of a man who died when a fire erupted at the house he occupied in Elmira more than a week ago.

The Elmira Police Department on Tuesday identified the victim as 52-year-old Darel F. Hammond, of Elmira.

It was shortly after 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 when police officers and firefighters were dispatched to a residence at 763 E. Washington Ave. on the city's Eastside for a report of a blaze.

Hammond was one of two people who were inside the residence at the time, police said.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene, and emergency responders learned from the other occupant, who escaped unharmed, that another person was still inside the home.

Emergency personnel were able to quickly secure the scene and work to extinguish the blaze. Once the fire was out and the building was safe for entry, firefighters discovered Hammond's body inside.

The house was still standing after the flames were put out, but was heavily damaged. Neighboring homes and vehicles also sustained damage from the blaze.

Hammond is survived by his parents, three siblings, two children and two grandchildren, according to his obituary.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation at this time, but police do not suspect foul play.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira police release identity of man who died in Oct. 1 fire