Elmira says police chief was fired for 'unprofessionalism': What docs, audio recordings show

Documents released this week by the City of Elmira indicate former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was forced to resign following accusations of unprofessionalism and insubordination stemming from a Dec. 9, 2022 incident on the city's Southside.

City Manager Michael Collins released a brief statement Jan. 9 announcing Alvernaz was no longer employed by the city, and then-Deputy Chief Kris Thorne would serve as acting chief.

The Star-Gazette filed a Freedom of Information Law request Jan. 11 for documents and communications related to Alvernaz's departure, and the city Thursday responded by releasing several documents, along with an audio file of the chief's last meeting with Collins.

Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was forced to resign in January, 2022 due to "unprofessionalism and insubordination," according to documents released to the Star-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Law request.

What the documents, audio recording show

According to those documents, an unnamed police department employee gave Collins a digital file on Jan. 4 that contained bodycam footage from an incident on Dec. 9.

On. Jan. 9, Alvernaz wrote to Collins asking that he be placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation into the December incident was completed.

Instead, Collins summoned Alvernaz to his office and issued an ultimatum.

"I've completed my investigation and I have determined that your conduct regarding the incident on 12/9/22, together with your behavior this past week, constitutes unprofessionalism and insubordination," Collins told Alvernaz.

Collins then gave Alvernaz the option of resigning and retaining some benefits, including payment of accruals and a lump sum payment of six-weeks pahy, or facing immediate termination with only payment of accruals.

The four-minute audio tape of the meeting confirmed the substance of the conversation and its tense tone.

None of the documents indicate Alvernaz's actions on Dec. 9.

What happened on Dec. 9 on the Southside

On Dec. 9, Elmira police responded to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue to investigate repeated 911 hang-up calls.

Officers reported a male yelling obscenities at them, demanding they leave the residence, and that during the investigation an 18-year-old man fled the residence on foot without shoes. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of a foot injury.

Alvernaz confirmed Friday the Riverside Avenue event was the incident in question, but declined to comment further.

What Alvernaz, city have said in aftermath of firing

Alvernaz issued a statement the day after his termination.

"Throughout my 27 years as a police officer, my oath of office was very important to me," Alvernaz wrote at the time. "I am unable to comment on specifics at this time, but the community should know that I was not willing to compromise my principles or ethics. Ultimately, my beliefs cost me my job."

Alvernaz didn't offer any examples of how the city expected him to violate those beliefs.

City officials, including Mayor Dan Mandell, have been silent about the situation since Collins' initial announcement.

Reached Friday morning, Collins once again declined comment.

Thorne has since been appointed the permanent police chief to head the roughly 80-member department.

