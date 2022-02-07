Elmira School District sued over alleged rape of student with developmental disabilities

The Elmira City School District faces a lawsuit after family members claim a student with developmental disabilities was raped on multiple occasions by another student on the Elmira High School campus, and eventually became pregnant.

The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court in Chemung County by the grandparents of the student, who are also her legal guardians.

The victim, identified in court papers as Judy Doe, and her grandparents, listed as John and Jane Doe, are residents of Chemung County and enlisted the Ithaca law firm of Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk to represent them in court.

The plaintiff filed an initial notice of claim against the school district in December 2019 regarding attacks that allegedly took place earlier that year.

The girl became pregnant and delivered a baby following the last attack, according to the court papers.

The alleged rapes

According to the lawsuit, Judy Doe, who is intellectually and developmentally disabled, was raped on school grounds in June 2019 by a male student identified only by his initials.

She was unsupervised by adults at the time, the suit alleges.

The document went on to say Judy Doe didn't report the rape to anyone because the suspect threatened to beat her up.

Judy was checked by doctors on at least two occasions after complaining of stomach pains.

In September 2019, the suspect allegedly raped Judy again on high school grounds, and again she didn't report it out of fear, the suit claimed.

On Oct. 9, 2019, the suit alleges a school administrator discovered the suspect raping Judy on school grounds again.

A pregnancy and police report

The administrator informed the grandmother, who scheduled an emergency appointment with Judy's therapist. When questioned, Judy revealed to the therapist that the suspect had threatened and raped her on multiple occasions on school grounds.

Jane Doe took Judy to a doctor, who performed a pregnancy test and confirmed Judy was pregnant.

Jane Doe also reported the rapes to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, according to the lawsuit.

Sheriff Bill Schrom said due to the pending litigation, he can't comment on any investigation into the matter.

Judy gave birth in February 2020. Her grandparents are currently legal guardians of both her and the child.

The lawsuit claims

The lawsuit claims the school district was negligent in the matter for several reasons. Among them:

District employees had reason to know it was not safe to leave Judy unsupervised by adults due to her disabilities.

District staff allowed Judy to be on school property with her assailant unsupervised.

The district failed to follow its own relevant policies and standards under the circumstances.

The district failed to warn and train teachers and other district staff of the dangers certain students posed, and how those students needed to be controlled or supervised.

Through its legal representative, New Jersey-based law firm McGivney, Kluger, Clark & Intoccia, the school district said it couldn't comment on the matter due to the pending litigation.

The lawsuit claims Judy Doe suffered mental anguish, pain and suffering, low self-esteem, anger, public embarrassment and shame as a result of the attacks.

It also states John and Jane Doe are entitled to monetary damages to compensate for medical care, treatment and medications for Judy, along with current and future expenses for the care of Judy's child.

The lawsuit filing doesn't specify how much money is sought by the plaintiffs.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher P. Baker scheduled a preliminary conference on the matter for Feb. 22.

