Elmira teenager shot twice during barrage of gunfire in the city. Investigation ongoing.

An Elmira teenager was shot twice early Wednesday morning during an apparent barrage of gunfire on the 300 block of Franklin Street, police said.

Elmira police believe multiple shooters were involved and nearly two dozen rounds were fired.

Investigators located the injured 17-year-old male near Herrick and Franklin streets around 1 a.m. Elmira police said the teen sustained two gunshot wounds, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Minutes before finding the youth, police had responded to the area following reports of gunfire. Officers observed numerous bullet holes in a nearby house, along with additional evidence connected to the shooting around the same residence, police said.

At least 20 shots were fired during the incident and more than one shooter was involved, police believe.

Officials said that after executing a search warrant at the address, police recovered two firearms.

The Elmira Police Department utilized a drone to search for suspects, as well as well as a Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Other agencies involved included the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Elmira Heights Police and the West Elmira Police Department.

An investigation is continuing. Police have limited the information they are releasing at this time.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to call Elmira Police at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT. Tips may also be sent anonymously to the police department through OPERATION HALT on the City of Elmira website.

