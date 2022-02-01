Elmore County deputy recovering from gunshot wound as suspect makes first court appearance

WETUMPKA — An Elmore County Sheriff's deputy still has the bullet in his body after being shot Saturday night during a standoff near Eclectic.

The deputy is out of the hospital, Sheriff Bill Franklin said Monday afternoon.

"He was wearing a (bullet resistant) vest and the bullet hit him in the upper right torso where the vest and the upper arm guard join," Franklin said. "The bullet hit him in the front shoulder area and stayed in his body coming to a rest in his lower armpit.

"The doctors are deciding if they need to remove the bullet, or leave it in. If they try to remove it, there could be the possibility of nerve damage."

Franklin would not identify the deputy, but described him as a "seasoned" officer and member of the department's tactical response team.

The man charged in the shooting, Jeffery Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, had his first court appearance Monday afternoon in front of Elmore District Judge Glenn Goggans. Cofer faces attempted murder charges in the shooting of the deputy, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, court records show.

Cofer offered no comment in the hearing, and court records show he doesn't have an attorney.

Goggans set bond at a total of $1.1 million.

Cofer allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at an across-the-street neighbor on Claud Road Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots-fired call, and that's when the standoff began. After several hours, Cofer allegedly came out of his home to the front porch and fired several rounds in the direction of officers, said Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson.

"There were more than 20 rounds fired," Robinson said. "He was targeting the deputies.

"This is not a case of us not knowing who shot the deputy. We know Cofer did it. Anyone who would target deputies is obviously a threat to the public, and we support the high bond. Cofer needs to stay in jail."

